Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Gov. Kim Reynolds loosened some business restrictions in Woodbury County and others in Iowa hard-hit by the coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence called the state a success story in the battle against COVID-19 and Tyson will reopen its beef plant in Dakota City today.
By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 10,404 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 6,771 and South Dakota 2,779.
