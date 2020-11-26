 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Happy Thanksgiving.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Many regular Thanksgiving and Black Friday shoppers in Siouxland won't be heading out this year because of COVID-19, Iowa reported a single-day record for virus deaths and an increasing number of Nebraska cities have enacted mask mandates.

By late Wednesday night, Iowa had reported at least 219,609 (95,278 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 117,682 (57,730 active) and South Dakota 76,142 (15,312 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News