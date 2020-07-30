Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Tyson Foods says it will launch a new coronavirus testing program after thousands of its workers contracted the virus this spring, a White House reports shows that Iowa remains in the "red zone" for COVID-19 spread and the Tyson Events Center hosted its first event since the start of the pandemic.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 43,730 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 25,422 and South Dakota 8,641. 

