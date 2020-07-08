Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

×
Good Wednesday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds decried local mask orders after Muscatine issued one, rural libraries in Northwest Iowa have become a lifeline during the coronavirus pandemic and Iowa recorded its first COVID-19 death of a state inmate.
By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 32,153 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 20,201 and South Dakota 7,163.
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
