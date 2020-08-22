 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Siouxland students told the Journal they are wary but not scared of returning to the classroom, Iowa officials have not followed White House task force advice to close bars and mandate masks and Northwestern College reported five COVID-19 cases in its football program.

By early Saturday morning, Iowa had reported at least 55,476 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 31,626 and South Dakota 10,884. 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News