Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: South Dakota and Iowa now lead the nation in COVID-19 positivity rate, Woodbury County continued its steady climb of virus cases and South Dakota's largest hospital system said it was postponing nonemergency surgeries to handle a surge in virus patients.

By late Tuesday night, Iowa had reported at least 133,780 (36,498 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 74,060 (27,878 active) and South Dakota 48,854 (13,367 active). 

