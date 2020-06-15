Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: More than 3,000 Woodbury County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Sioux City area Catholic churches may hold Mass in person and team sports return to Iowa with high school baseball and softball games beginning today.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 24,037 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 16,315 and South Dakota 5,742.

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News