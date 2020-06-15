Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

×
Good Monday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: More than 3,000 Woodbury County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Sioux City area Catholic churches may hold Mass in person and team sports return to Iowa with high school baseball and softball games beginning today.
By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 24,037 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 16,315 and South Dakota 5,742.
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
