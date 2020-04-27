Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Confirmed cases continued to rise sharply in metro Sioux City though the rate of growth appears to have slowed, Nebraska unveiled a plan to start reopening businesses and one of the country's only live sporting events took place in southeast South Dakota.