Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Confirmed cases continued to rise sharply in metro Sioux City though the rate of growth appears to have slowed, Nebraska unveiled a plan to start reopening businesses and one of the country's only live sporting events took place in southeast South Dakota.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 5,476 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 3,028 and South Dakota 2,212.

