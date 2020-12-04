 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Siouxland counties reported 16 deaths in one day, Gov. Kim Reynolds called the impending arrival of the first COVID-19 vaccine doses in Iowa a "light at the end of the tunnel" and the latest White House coronavirus task force report says Iowa needs significant additional restrictions to control the spread of the virus.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 239,687 (84,752 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 134,710 (66,215 active) and South Dakota 83,348 (15,474 active). 

