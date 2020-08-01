You have permission to edit this article.
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa continues to record several hundred new cases of COVID-19 each day, Food Truck Fridays began in Sioux City under far different circumstances than in past years and a campaign email from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said parents should send their children to school this fall without masks.

By late Friday night, Iowa had reported at least 44,645 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 26,211 and South Dakota 8,764. 

