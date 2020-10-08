 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a new record high in Iowa on Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said "we can't let COVID-19 dominate our lives" and President Trump praised South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's hands-off approach to the pandemic.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 95,850 (20,265 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 49,396 (13,594 active) and South Dakota 25,906 (4,511 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News