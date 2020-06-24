Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Wednesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Baseball and softball are the test pilots for Iowa high school sports amid the coronavirus, the Woodbury County Fair has been canceled and Iowa regulators found no violations at the Waterloo Tyson Foods plant that was the site of a massive virus outbreak.

By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 26,517 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 18,092 and South Dakota 6,353.

