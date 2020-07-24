Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Morningside College and the University of South Dakota will require masks in indoor spaces during their fall sessions, Iowa's public universities expect to lose at least $54 million in the next budget year and South Dakota health officials say they will leave decisions on mask requirements in schools to local districts.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 40,961 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 23,818 and South Dakota 8,143. 

