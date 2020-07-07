Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Thousands of Iowa businesses received Paycheck Protection Program loans, the Muscatine County attorney says Muscatine's mayor exceeded her authority when she issued a mask mandate and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem had been exposed to COVID-19 when she joined President Donald Trump last week.