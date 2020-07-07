Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Thousands of Iowa businesses received Paycheck Protection Program loans, the Muscatine County attorney says Muscatine's mayor exceeded her authority when she issued a mask mandate and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem had been exposed to COVID-19 when she joined President Donald Trump last week.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 31,771 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 20,046 and South Dakota 7,105. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

