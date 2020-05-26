Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Dakota County has reached 20 deaths from the coronavirus, Nebraska's economy has been less hard-hit than those in many other states amid the pandemic and concerns are rising about worker shortages in meatpacking plants.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 17,555 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 12,355 and South Dakota 4,586.

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News