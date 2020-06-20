Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Social distancing isn't always a priority for fans at high school baseball and softball games in Sioux City, Woodbury County will further loosen coronavirus restrictions in its parks and coronavirus data show a mostly positive but mixed picture in Iowa.

By early Saturday morning, Iowa had reported at least 25,424 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 17,591 and South Dakota 6,158.

