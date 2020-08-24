 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: A Journal survey found most Siouxland schools are recommending masks but few are mandating them, Woodbury County's positive COVID-19 test rate has remained steady and Iowa officials announced for the first time the death of a child from the coronavirus.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 56,504 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 31,889 and South Dakota 11,276. 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News