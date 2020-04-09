Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
From the Coronavirus brief: What happened in COVID-19 news yesterday in Sioux City, beyond series

Good Thursday morning. Here's a summary of the biggest COVID-19 stories. Our full coverage is below.

Sioux City health officials said over 200 tests have been completed at the city's drive-thru testing area, essential retailers continued to take action in an attempt to fight COVID-19 and Iowa rapidly expanded its small business relief program.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 1,145 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 519 and South Dakota 393.

Concerned about COVID-19?

