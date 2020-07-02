Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

×
Good Thursday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: The Sioux City Community School District will pay nearly $350,000 to outfit every student with a laptop in case of remote learning next school year, Western Iowa Tech Community College will offer a mix of online and hybrid classes in the fall and social distancing will not be in effect when President Donald Trump visits Mount Rushmore on Friday.
By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 29,700 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 19,310 and South Dakota 6,826.
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
