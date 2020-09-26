Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

 Skip to main content
Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Five more Sioux City school classrooms have moved to online learning temporarily because of COVID-19 exposures, nine long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa have outbreaks of the coronavirus and Iowa recorded more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day.

By early Saturday morning, Iowa had reported at least 85,422 (18,669 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 43,162 (10,456 active) and South Dakota 20,097 3,291 active). 

