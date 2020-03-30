Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Monday morning.
Here are the biggest coronavirus stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa officials offered a cautious projection of COVID-19's peak in the state, Sioux City received a delivery of personal protective equipment from the Iowa National Guard and Nebraska's limits on public gatherings moved closer to Siouxland.
By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 336 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 120 and South Dakota 90.
