Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Two Sioux City school classrooms are moving online because of COVID-19, Iowa tallied more than 3,500 virus cases in a single day and South Dakota set another single-day record for coronavirus deaths at 28.

By early Saturday morning, Iowa had reported at least 147,964 (45,799 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 80,693 (32,733 active) and South Dakota 52,639 (14,426 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

Concerned about COVID-19?

