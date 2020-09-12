 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Sioux County has the highest COVID-19 positivity test rate in Iowa with Lyon County close behind, masks are required at all Great Plains Athletic Conference fall events and eight more people tested positive for the coronavirus within the Sioux City school district this week.

By early Saturday morning, Iowa had reported at least 73,547 (19,399 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 37,841 (8,591 active) and South Dakota 16,117 (2,515 active). 

