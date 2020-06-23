Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Sioux City school officials presented their "Return to Learn" plan for fall classes, swimming pools opened for the season in Sioux City and Nebraska will extend unemployment benefits amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 26,307 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 17,957 and South Dakota 6,326.

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

Concerned about COVID-19?

