Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Wednesday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: The Nebraska State Fair will go on but with reduced events, Iowa is now among the states from where travelers to New York are told to quarantine upon arrival and Iowa health officials changed how they confirm recovered coronavirus cases, leading to a sharp uptick in reported recoveries.
By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 29,198 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 19,177 and South Dakota 6,764.
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
