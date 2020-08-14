You have permission to edit this article.
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Sioux City school officials confirmed a positive COVID-19 test at a summer school program, South Sioux City held its first day of school with significant changes and Iowa authorities are enforcing social distancing and sanitizing requirements in restaurants and bars.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 50,681 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 29,660 and South Dakota 9,897. 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

