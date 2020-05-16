Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Buena Vista County expects a spike in coronavirus cases, Sioux City police officials detailed how the pandemic has affected their work and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said COVID-19 lockdowns have detrimental social effects

By late Friday night, Iowa had reported at least 14,049 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 9,772 and South Dakota 3,887.

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News