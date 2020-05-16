Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Saturday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Buena Vista County expects a spike in coronavirus cases, Sioux City police officials detailed how the pandemic has affected their work and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said COVID-19 lockdowns have detrimental social effects.
By late Friday night, Iowa had reported at least 14,049 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 9,772 and South Dakota 3,887.
