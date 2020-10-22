 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said mail-in balloting in the county may already have peaked, Iowa reported a new single-day high of COVID-19 deaths at 31 and Gov. Kim Reynolds defended Iowa's use of federal virus relief funds for new human resources software.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 110,847 (23,660 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 60,308 (19,827 active) and South Dakota 35,044 (8,688 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News