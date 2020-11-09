 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Hospitalization numbers reached a new high in Northwest Iowa over the weekend, Iowa surpassed 150,000 COVID-19 cases and some doctors say the spread of the virus in the Dakotas is now "overwhelming."

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 156,816 (53,935 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 83,969 (34,577 active) and South Dakota 55,404 (15,750 active). 

