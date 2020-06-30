Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Coronavirus cases are spiking sharply in Iowa counties with major college campuses, a Sioux City murder suspect is asking for a bond reduction after he contracted COVID-19 and the South Sioux City public library will reopen for full services.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 28,936 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 19,042 and South Dakota 6,716.

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News