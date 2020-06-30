Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

×
Good Tuesday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Coronavirus cases are spiking sharply in Iowa counties with major college campuses, a Sioux City murder suspect is asking for a bond reduction after he contracted COVID-19 and the South Sioux City public library will reopen for full services.
By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 28,936 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 19,042 and South Dakota 6,716.
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
