Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Dakota County is setting up a COVID-19 vaccine waiting list for people 65 and older, South Dakota is moving to vaccinate those 80 and older and Nebraska is expanding eligibility for the next group slated to receive the shots.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 302,782 (34,700 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 180,131 (54,080 active) and South Dakota 104,512 (4,728 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

