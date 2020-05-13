Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Wednesday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: More than 50 employees of Sioux City's Seaboard Triumph Foods have contracted the coronavirus, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she would loosen more business restrictions on Wednesday and Nebraska shattered mail-in ballot records as it conducted an election amid the pandemic.
By early Wednesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 12,912 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 8,692 and South Dakota 3,663.
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
Concerned about COVID-19?
