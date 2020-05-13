Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: More than 50 employees of Sioux City's Seaboard Triumph Foods have contracted the coronavirus, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she would loosen more business restrictions on Wednesday and Nebraska shattered mail-in ballot records as it conducted an election amid the pandemic.