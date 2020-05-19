Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Tuesday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Sioux City pools may not open this summer because of the coronavirus, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowa can jointly prioritize public health and the economy, and a man with a personal tale of COVID-19 is now leading a Dakota Dunes medical facility.
By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 15,206 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 10,625 and South Dakota 4,027.
