Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Sioux City pools may not open this summer because of the coronavirus, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowa can jointly prioritize public health and the economy, and a man with a personal tale of COVID-19 is now leading a Dakota Dunes medical facility.