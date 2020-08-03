You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: School districts across Siouxland are finalizing fall education plans, Iowa state officials have nearly shut down public information requests during the pandemic and a group of Iowa doctors exhorted Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue a statewide mask mandate.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 45,782 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 26,702 and South Dakota 8,955. 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News