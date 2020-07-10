Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: A coalition of workers groups says Tyson Foods and other meatpacking plant operators discriminated against people of color by making working conditions unsafe, Bishop Heelan's baseball season is in question after a player tested positive for COVID-19 and two more Siouxland counties recorded their first deaths from the coronavirus.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 33,476 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 20,623 and South Dakota 7,336. 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

