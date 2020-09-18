 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: The Iowa Supreme Court denied an appeal over pre-filled absentee ballot applications sent to Woodbury County voters, COVID-19 cases again are increasing in metro Sioux City and Iowa's numbers are among the highest nationwide at the moment.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 78,114 (20,403 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 39,921 (9,225 active) and South Dakota 17,686 (2,615 active). 

