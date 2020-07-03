Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

×
Good Friday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: The Clay County Fair has been canceled for 2020, Iowa will send nearly $500 million of federal coronavirus aid to shore up its unemployment insurance program and another Northwest Iowa county recorded its first COVID-19 death.
By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 30,259 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 19,452 and South Dakota 6,893.
The briefing will be off for Independence Day tomorrow and return Monday.
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
