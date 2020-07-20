Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Homeschooling applications have spiked in Nebraska since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Iowa health officials said a reporting backlog was slowing updates of the state's COVID-19 data and Nebraska lawmakers will resume their legislative session after a four-month hiatus.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 38,878 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 22,583 and South Dakota 7,906. 

