Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Homeschooling applications have spiked in Nebraska since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Iowa health officials said a reporting backlog was slowing updates of the state's COVID-19 data and Nebraska lawmakers will resume their legislative session after a four-month hiatus.