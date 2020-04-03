Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Friday morning.
Here are the biggest coronavirus stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa and Nebraska extended school and business closures, Sioux City's Hard Rock announced plans to lay off nearly its entire staff and states again recorded sharp increases in unemployment claims.
By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 614 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 255 and South Dakota 165.
