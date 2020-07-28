Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa has spent more than $2 billion of its federally allotted COVID-19 aid, the Dakota Thurston County Fair will look different this year but nonetheless go on and Iowa medical groups called on Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue a statewide mask mandate.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 42,738 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 24,899 and South Dakota 8,444. 

