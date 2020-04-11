Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered the state's hospitals to conserve personal protective equipment as much as possible, the far corner of northeast Nebraska recorded its first case of COVID-19 and the number of cases at a pork plant in South Dakota continues to balloon. 

By early Saturday morning, Iowa had reported at least 1,388 cases of COVID-19Nebraska 648 and South Dakota 536.

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News