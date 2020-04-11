Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Saturday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered the state's hospitals to conserve personal protective equipment as much as possible, the far corner of northeast Nebraska recorded its first case of COVID-19 and the number of cases at a pork plant in South Dakota continues to balloon.
By early Saturday morning, Iowa had reported at least 1,388 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 648 and South Dakota 536.
