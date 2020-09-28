 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Monday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: COVID-19 figures in Sioux City are beginning to approach the highs set in the spring, the spread of the virus in South Dakota remains among the highest in the nation and kayaking -- a sport with social distancing in mind -- has grown in popularity in Siouxland amid the pandemic.

By early Monday morning, Iowa had reported at least 86,660 (19,174 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 44,063 (10,769 active) and South Dakota 21,541 (3,790 active). 

