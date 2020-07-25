Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Face masks will be required in City of Sioux City buildings as of next week, Iowa educators drove through the capitol grounds to protest Gov. Kim Reynolds' order mandating some in-person learning this fall and airport traffic at Sioux Gateway Airport has recovered some from its spring depths.

By late Friday night, Iowa had reported at least 41,381 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 24,174 and South Dakota 8,200. 

