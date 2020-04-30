Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Thursday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Tyson Foods will temporarily shutter its Dakota City beef plant after a suspected COVID-19 outbreak, Steve King called the slowdown in pork production a "calamity" for hog farmers and Iowa faith leaders asked churches not to immediately reopen after Gov. Kim Reynolds said they could do so.
By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 6,843 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 3,784 and South Dakota 2,373.
