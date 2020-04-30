Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Tyson Foods will temporarily shutter its Dakota City beef plant after a suspected COVID-19 outbreak, Steve King called the slowdown in pork production a "calamity" for hog farmers and Iowa faith leaders asked churches not to immediately reopen after Gov. Kim Reynolds said they could do so.