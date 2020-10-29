 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa doctors are warning that COVID-19 could overwhelm the state's hospitals if no additional mitigation measures are taken, Siouxland recorded a spike in deaths on Wednesday and metro Sioux City officials urge a different-looking Halloween this year amid the pandemic.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 121,742 (28,675 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 66,545 (23,067 active) and South Dakota 42,000 (11,933 active). 

