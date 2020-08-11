You have permission to edit this article.
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Sioux City public school students will spend two days each week in the classroom to start the year, Monday marked the first day of fall high school sports practices in Iowa and Nebraska and federal officials in Sioux City say sexual predators have increased their efforts to contact children electronically during the pandemic.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 49,164 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 28,696 and South Dakota 9,663. 

