Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: COVID-19 left store parking lots quiet and barren on Thanksgiving Day in Sioux City, Dakota County exhorted residents to wear masks as the positivity rate has exceeded 25 percent on some days and a Nebraska nurse died of the virus.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 223,540 (93,842 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 122,952 (61,316 active) and South Dakota 76,142 (15,312 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

