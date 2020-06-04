Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: The Iowa legislature returned to session after a coronavirus-mandated pause, COVID-19 cases are spiking on the Winnebago and Omaha reservations and the increase in absentee ballots cast because of the pandemic may have helped Randy Feenstra oust Rep. Steve King in Tuesday's Republican primary.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 20,574 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 14,866 and South Dakota 5,162.

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

