Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Behind the scenes, scientists prep for COVID-19 vaccine test

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine as COVID-19 cases continue to grow.

 HOGP

Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest coronavirus stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Sioux City schools announced plans to offer online learning during continued closures, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said up to 70% of the state's residents could contract COVID-19 and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds continued to defend her opposition to a shelter-at-home order.

By late Friday night, Iowa had reported at least 699 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 279 and South Dakota 187.

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News