Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Here are the biggest coronavirus stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Sioux City schools announced plans to offer online learning during continued closures, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said up to 70% of the state's residents could contract COVID-19 and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds continued to defend her opposition to a shelter-at-home order.