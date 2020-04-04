Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Saturday morning.
Here are the biggest coronavirus stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Sioux City schools announced plans to offer online learning during continued closures, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said up to 70% of the state's residents could contract COVID-19 and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds continued to defend her opposition to a shelter-at-home order.
By late Friday night, Iowa had reported at least 699 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 279 and South Dakota 187.
