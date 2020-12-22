 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Zero Siouxland counties reported COVID-19 deaths on Monday, small group gatherings are encouraged in Iowa over the holidays to limit the spread of the virus and Sioux City's Cone Park will open this week but with pandemic precautions.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 269,020 (46,359 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 157,103 (60,421 active) and South Dakota 95,074 (8,373 active). 

